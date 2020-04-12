Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drop in 20-25 pc dip in crime rate due to lockdown, says Meerut ADG

There has been a drop of 20-25 per cent in the crime rate in Meerut due to the lockdown, according to police.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:09 IST
Drop in 20-25 pc dip in crime rate due to lockdown, says Meerut ADG
Prashant Kumar, Meerut ADG speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

There has been a drop of 20-25 per cent in the crime rate in Meerut due to the lockdown, according to police. "In March, the major crime in Meerut reduced to at least 20-25 per cent especially crimes like murder, robbery, etc. This is due to the lockdown and 24x7 checking being done by the police," Prashant Kumar, Meerut Additional Director General of Police (ADG) said on Sunday.

The senior police official said the unprecedented drop in crime rate in the city could be attributed to barricades put in place in several areas "Barricades have been put in areas where we suspect movements of criminals. This has brought down the percentage of crime in the city," he said.

"However, some crimes like murder due to differences within family or neighbours over property are still taking place. It is the crimes committed by professional gangs that have stopped," the ADG clarified. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown: UP chief secy to DMs, SPs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all the district magistrates and the senior superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. UP Chief Secretary ...

Mizoram has enough stock of PPEs: Official

Mizoram has enough stock of personal protective equipment PPE for health workers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the state Health department said on Sunday. State Nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme IDS...

Fnatic seize early lead in BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic seized an early lead in the BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition with a 2-1 win Sunday over Geek Fam. Fnatic 2-0 won the decisive third map in just over 23 minutes. Geek Fam 1-2 pulled out a 2-1 victory earlier in the day agains...

'Fake' website issuing ration cards in Delhi, case registered

A case has been registered following a complaint by the Food and Civil Supplies department about a fake website issuing ration cards, according to a Delhi government statement issued on Sunday.&#160; The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020