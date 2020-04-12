Left Menu
Development News Edition

State Minister, MP launch home delivery service in Bengaluru South division limits

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya and City Mayor Gautham Kumar on Sunday extended a facility of free home delivery of essential items to the Bengaluru South Police Division limits.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:19 IST
State Minister, MP launch home delivery service in Bengaluru South division limits
Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya and City Mayor Gautham Kumar on Sunday extended a facility of free home delivery of essential items to the Bengaluru South Police Division limits. The Bengaluru South Police Division limit covers three assembly constituencies - Basavanagudi, Jayanagar and Padmanabhnagar - and certain wards of Chickpet assembly constituency. Citizens from these localities can call the COVID-19 Home Delivery Helpline, set up by the Task Force of MP Tejasvi Surya, on 080 6191 4960.

They may also place their orders by sending a message on the same number. Over 2.5 lakh households residing in these areas can order groceries, medicines, fruits and vegetables through the helpline. The home delivery charges have been waived off currently and the purchased items would be delivered within a day. "We initially launched a pilot of this service in the Kathriguppe ward. Based on the success of that project, we have extended the service to Bengaluru South Police Division limits," Surya said in a statement.

"We noticed that many citizens continued to venture out to purchase groceries, fruits and vegetables during the lockdown, putting themselves at risk of getting infected by the coronavirus. In order to ensure citizens stay indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown period, we created this platform which provides for the home delivery of essential goods," he added. Minister R Ashoka said: "Those comfortable with a phone call may call the helpline on 080 61914960. Those who are familiar with WhatsApp can type out their order or upload a photo on the same number."

"We tried to bring the platform closer to the citizens through tools they use daily like phone and WhatsApp instead of developing an app and asking citizens to download them," added Ashoka. Citizens may also call their regular traders and request for home delivery. If the grocer does not support home delivery, he or she may also call the helpline requesting for the items to be picked up from the shop and delivered. Shops with home delivery may use their delivery executives for the delivery of the purchase.

There are a total of 1,926 shops that are open with which the services have a tie up. These include 958 provision stores, 323 vegetable stores, 479 medical stores, 82 meat stores and 84 other miscellaneous stores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown: UP chief secy to DMs, SPs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed all the district magistrates and the senior superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. UP Chief Secretary ...

Mizoram has enough stock of PPEs: Official

Mizoram has enough stock of personal protective equipment PPE for health workers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the state Health department said on Sunday. State Nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme IDS...

Fnatic seize early lead in BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic seized an early lead in the BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition with a 2-1 win Sunday over Geek Fam. Fnatic 2-0 won the decisive third map in just over 23 minutes. Geek Fam 1-2 pulled out a 2-1 victory earlier in the day agains...

'Fake' website issuing ration cards in Delhi, case registered

A case has been registered following a complaint by the Food and Civil Supplies department about a fake website issuing ration cards, according to a Delhi government statement issued on Sunday.&#160; The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020