Decision on lockdown to be taken as per Centre's guidelines: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday reviewed the functioning of various government departments through video conference and discussed a possible extension of the lockdown as coronavirus pandemic rages on.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 23:41 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday reviewed the functioning of various government departments through video conference and discussed a possible extension of the lockdown as coronavirus pandemic rages on. During the meeting, Baghel said that several suggestions have been received from cabinet ministers regarding the lockdown, and any decision regarding the same will be taken as per the guidelines issued by the central government, an official press release said.

In the meeting, Baghel reviewed availability of COVID-19 testing kits, masks, PPE kits, gloves, sanitizers, ventilators, isolation wards, quarantine centres and COVID-19 dedicated hospitals. The chief minister reviewed the distribution of supplementary nutritious meals to children, dry ration distribution under Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan and distribution of lump sum two months ration to PDS beneficiaries.

The chief minister also said that proper social distancing should be maintained while doing agricultural work in the farms. Baghel also directed officials to collect information about the industries that require a smaller number of workers and arrangements for their food and stay can be done in the workshops itself. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus patients in the state is 18. (ANI)

