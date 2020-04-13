30 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 134
Thirty more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Agra on Monday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 134.ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 09:53 IST
Thirty more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Agra on Monday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 134. "Number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 134 in Agra, with 30 new cases being reported in the district. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 120," said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.
"A total of 2264 samples have been collected to date. In Fatehpur Sikri, one person transmitted coronavirus to 14 of his contacts," he added. Of the 134 cases, at least 60 people are from Tablighi Jamaat, the official added.
As per the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh are 483 as of now, while five people have died due to the disease. And 46 are cured, discharged or migrated. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Agra
- Fatehpur Sikri
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
PM also talks to Agra's Ashok Kapoor who along with entire family including young son was infected by coronavirus.
PM tells Kapoor to spread awareness about anti-coronavirus measures in Agra, use social media for the purpose.
Ananya Panday clocks 10 mn followers on Instagram
UP CM reviews arrangement for migrants at Agra Expressway
Facebook and Instagram remove Bolsonaro video questioning virus quarantine