30 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 134

Thirty more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Agra on Monday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 134.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 09:53 IST
30 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 134
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Thirty more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Agra on Monday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 134. "Number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 134 in Agra, with 30 new cases being reported in the district. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 120," said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

"A total of 2264 samples have been collected to date. In Fatehpur Sikri, one person transmitted coronavirus to 14 of his contacts," he added. Of the 134 cases, at least 60 people are from Tablighi Jamaat, the official added.

As per the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh are 483 as of now, while five people have died due to the disease. And 46 are cured, discharged or migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

