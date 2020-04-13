Left Menu
Development News Edition

746 coronavirus cases in Delhi are from Nizamuddin Markaz area, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday informed that 746 out of the 1,154 coronavirus cases in the national capital are from Markaz area in Nizamuddin, which emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot after hundreds of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event last month tested positive for the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 12:53 IST
746 coronavirus cases in Delhi are from Nizamuddin Markaz area, says Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday informed that 746 out of the 1,154 coronavirus cases in the national capital are from Markaz area in Nizamuddin, which emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot after hundreds of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event last month tested positive for the virus. "746 patients are from Markaz area and 408 others are from Delhi. There are 1,102 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospitals including 50 who are in ICU and six on ventilator support," Jain told ANI.

"If three or more cases are reported in a locality, we declare it a hotspot. We seal the area and sanitise it. Residents of that area are screened. We also started random testing. Rapid testing kits are awaited," he said. The minister said that essential services are being allowed in 43 containment zones in Delhi.

"Essential services are being allowed in sealed areas. Scanning is being done in hotspot areas. There are 43 containment zones in Delhi today," Jain said. He also said that the government is increasing the capacity to accommodate coronavirus patients. The minister informed that 180 random samples were collected from Dilshad Garden, a COVID-19 hotspot in the national capital.

Jain stated that Delhi has received only 13,500 kits so far from the central government. He said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks in the country amid surging coronavirus cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian FA hopes for coronavirus testing, return to training in May

Italys football federation hopes that players can be tested for the new coronavirus at the start of May to prepare for the season to restart, its president Gabriele Gravina has said. Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the c...

Japan faces higher risk of job losses, data analysis shows

Japan may see new hirings slow and job losses increase, particularly among service-sector firms struggling to cope with the intensifying pain of the coronavirus crisis, according to an analysis of survey data by a private think-tank. Dai-ic...

Shailene Woodley opens up about struggle with 'very scary physical situation' in her early 20s

American actor Shailene Woodley recently opened up about a health scare in her early 20s that got in the way of her career. According to Fox News, the 28-year-olf film producer told The New York Times, I havent spoken much about this yet pu...

Japan govt: No plans at moment to extend state of emergency to other regions

Japans government said on Monday it saw no reason at the moment to extend its state of emergency beyond Tokyo and a handful of other cities around the country.So far we have not been informed of any expert evidence suggesting that the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020