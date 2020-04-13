Media persons are also frontline workers: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that media persons are also frontline workers like doctors, nurses, police personnel, sanitation workers and others, and urged them to take care and follow all precautions amid the COVID-19 crisis. "The way doctors, nurses, police personnel, sanitation workers, etc are frontline workers, the same way media persons are also frontline workers. Media persons should also take care and follow all precautions," Javadekar said here.

Javadekar today held a meeting with officials of Information and Broadcasting Ministry at Shastri Bhawan here. India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

