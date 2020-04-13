Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister holds COVID-19 review meeting

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday conducted a review meeting with government officials regarding coronavirus situation in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:26 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister holds COVID-19 review meeting
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday conducted a review meeting with government officials regarding coronavirus situation in the state. "Action will be taken as per the guidelines given by the Centre. As of now, the situation is under control in the state," the Chief Minister said.

"We have to maintain caution and alertness and focus on the treatment of those affected with coronavirus. We have to maintain coordination among the district magistrates in the state. People have cooperated with the state government. We have to ensure that people do not have unavailability of essential commodities and services," he added. The meeting was conducted at the Chief Minister's Office in the Secretariat.

The Uttarakhand Health Department on Sunday said that no new positive COVID-19 case in the state emerged for the fourth day in a row. The total number of positive cases in the state remains at 35. Seven persons have been cured/discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Record oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market

Falling oil prices on Monday showed that oil producers still have a mountain to climb despite record output cuts in an effort to restore market balance as the coronavirus pandemic shreds demand and sends stockpiles soaring, industry watcher...

Tokyo governor: Decrease in commuters falls short of target needed to control coronavirus

The number of commuters in Tokyo has fallen since the city announced a state of emergency last week, but the decrease is short of the target needed to control the spread of the coronavirus, the citys governor said on Monday.Speaking at a li...

PM Modi to address the nation on 14 April at 10 AM

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation tomorrow i.e 14th April 2020 at 10 AM.In a tweet, the Prime Ministers Office said, Prime Minister narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020.With Inputs from PI...

COVID-19: Exam for Army recruitment in Lucknow postponed

An Indian Army recruitment exam has been postponed to May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recruitment rally was organised between February 2 to February 20 in Fatehpur and a written exam was scheduled for April 26 at the AMC Cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020