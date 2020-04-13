Priyanka supports Sonia Gandhi's suggestion to give 10 kg ration to poor

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday lauded party president Sonia Gandhi's suggestion to give 10-kg free ration for six months to the poor people.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi's suggestion will help the people facing the shortage of ration. 10kg free of cost ration for 6 months including ration card holders and non-card holders," Vadra tweeted. (ANI)

