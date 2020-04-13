Left Menu
Uttarakhand police arrests 263 for violating lockdown

A total of 69 cases were registered on Monday for violating the lockdown in the state while 263 people have been arrested, police said.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 69 cases were registered on Monday for violating the lockdown in the state while 263 people have been arrested, police said. Till now, a total of 1,470 cases have been registered and 5,802 people have been arrested in the State.

According to Uttarakhand Police, a total of 16,091 vehicles have been challaned and 4,131 vehicles have been seized till now under the MV Act, said the Media Cell of the Uttarakhand Police. A fine of Rs 76.07 lakh has been recovered from the offenders, police said.

The Uttarakhand Health Department on Monday said that no new coronavirus positive case in the state has emerged for the fifth day in a row. The total number of positive cases in the state remains at 35. Seven persons have been cured/discharged. The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.

With 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Monday climbed to 9352, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

