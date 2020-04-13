Arunachal Pradesh extends lockdown till April 30

Arunachal Pradesh government has extended its COVID-19 lockdown till April 30. However, there will be some exemptions. ''The state cabinet met today and decided to extend lockdown till April 30 with exemptions,'' Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu said on Monday.

Meanwhile, all state transport buses shall function; all agriculture-related activities and work at State level offices such as Directorates and Secretariat will continue. The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.

Several other states of Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Qdisha have extended the lockdown till April 30. Today, Meghalaya and Puducherry also extended their lockdown.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.