India's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000 mark

With 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 10,363, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number, 1,036 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 339 persons have died.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 8988 active patients in the country, while Maharashtra has the highest number of cases (2,334), followed by Delhi (1,510) and Tamil Nadu (1,173). On the last day of 21-day nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am. He announced the lockdown on March 24 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

