Central, state govts working together to minimise problems of farmers: PM Modi

Amid nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the central and state governments are working together to minimise the problems faced by farmers. "These days, the harvesting of the Rabi crop is also in progress. The Central and State governments are working together to minimise the problems of the farmers," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation.

He announced that India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24, was slated to end today. "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," Modi said.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/ discharged/ migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

