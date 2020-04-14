Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Cardinal Pell says had Pope's support, may visit Rome

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:06 IST
Australian Cardinal Pell says had Pope's support, may visit Rome
Australian Catholic Cardinal George Pell (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Australian Catholic Cardinal George Pell said Pope Francis supported him during his trial and imprisonment on sex charges before his acquittal last week, and, in his first television interview since being freed, said he would like to visit Rome.

Pell, 78, also told News Corp-owned cable network Sky News that complainants should be respected but that their claims should not be accepted without question. "Absolutely," Pell replied when asked if the pope had supported him during his legal ordeal, and, while acknowledging that the two held differing theological views, the cardinal noted that he had been a close adviser of Francis.

"He certainly says that he respects Australian judicial processes, but he has been very supportive right through." Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said there would be no comment on the interview.

Last week, hours after Pell was acquitted, the pope offered his morning Mass for "all those people who suffer an unjust sentence", but did not name Pell specifically. Pell was released from jail one week ago after serving 13 months of a six-year sentence for convictions by a jury on five charges of sexual assault on two choirboys in the 1990s, charges which were overturned by Australia's highest court.

The High Court's seven judges unanimously ruled that a lower appeal court which had upheld his convictions had failed to properly consider evidence about Pell's movements after Sunday masses which raised doubt he could have committed the offenses. "I'll be 79 in a few months; I'm 14 years past the retirement age in Australia. I'll go quietly, please God, I'll be able to help out here and there," Pell said of what he would do now that he had been freed.

"I'll certainly stay in Sydney. I think I might go to Rome for a while."

PENDULUM

Pell said that one lesson to be drawn from his experience was that investigators should test the credibility of complainants and not accept their claims unequivocally. "The pendulum 30, 40 years ago was massively against anybody who said they had been attacked," Pell said in the interview. "Nowadays, we don't want it to swing back so that every accusation is regarded as gospel truth. That would be quite unjust and inappropriate".

His accuser in the case said after Pell's acquittal that he respected the High Court's decision but that he hoped it would not discourage people from reporting to the police. Pell, who rose from a priest in regional Victoria to be tapped by Pope Francis to clean up the Vatican's finances, denied the abuse allegations from the time they were first put to him in 2016.

The cardinal was convicted largely based on the testimony of the one surviving man, who gave an account of two incidents at St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne alleged to have taken place in late 1996 and early 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

One dies of coronavirus in UP's Moradabad

One person died of coronavirus while 16 others tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said they had sent samples of 17 people for testing to Aligarhs Jawaharlal Nehru Medical Coll...

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

Amazon has been ordered to limit French deliveries to essential goods only within 24 hours to allow for a deeper assessment of coronavirus risks at its sites in the country, trade union Sud said on Tuesday.Some unions had been calling for t...

76-year-old coronavirus infected man dies in Bengaluru Urban:toll in Karnataka increases to 10: health department. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH

76-year-old coronavirus infected man dies in Bengaluru Urbantoll in Karnataka increases to 10 health department. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH...

Kabul bans motorbikes to stem Taliban killings and crime

Authorities in Kabul will ban motorcycles and scooters in the Afghan capital in a bid to control rampant crime and stop assailants on two-wheelers from conducting targeted killings, officials said Tuesday. The ban, which takes effect Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020