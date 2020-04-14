Left Menu
No COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand for 6th consecutive day

The State authorities have heaved a sigh of relief as no COVID-19 case was reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:47 IST
No COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand for 6th consecutive day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The State authorities have heaved a sigh of relief as no COVID-19 case was reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases remained at 35, as 127 samples were tested negative on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked everyone to stay vigil and urged them to cover their face wherever they go. "We need to stay very vigil. Kindly cover your face wherever you go. It's not necessary to wear a mask. You can tie a handkerchief around your mouth. You should also wash it with warm water or iron after using it," he said.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 10,815, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

