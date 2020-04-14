Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Lt Guv interacts with traders, representatives of various associations; reviews COVID-19 situation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday interacted with traders and representatives of various associations here at Raj Bhavan.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:38 IST
J-K Lt Guv interacts with traders, representatives of various associations; reviews COVID-19 situation
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday interacted with traders and representatives of various associations here at Raj Bhavan.

At the outset, the representatives of various associations lauded the efforts of the Union Territory (UT) administration under the Lt Governor for containing the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. They put forth several demands pertaining to treatment of non-COVID patients; hiring of SRTC trucks for transportation of essentials from outside the UT by the traders, supply of ration to daily earners, entry of heavy vehicles during day time and installation of sanitization tunnels in high footfall areas like sabzi mandis, warehouses etc.They also demanded for allowing operations of the industrial units and assured that the industrialists would own the responsibility of ensuring the sanitization, social distancing and hygiene as per the guidelines.Some of the other demands also included opening of stationery shops and preparing a mechanism to provide school books and study materials to facilitate the students; besides preponement of summer vacations and allowing over draft facility to private schools were also demanded.The Lt Governor was informed that due to the lockdown, around 50,000 labourers working in brick kilns across Jammu were left stranded. Thus, the request was made to allow the operations of the brick kilns units as the stocks of bricks have also reportedly exhausted.Murmu, while interacting with the representatives of the associations, assured them that all the genuine demands and issues projected by them would be looked into on priority.He observed that a committee has already been constituted for resumption of commercial and industrial activity in a controlled manner. The Centre is also issuing guidelines by Wednesday, and steps to facilitate the trade and industry accordingly, he added.The Lt Governor asked them to ensure adherence of social distancing norms and said that it is a responsibility of every individual to play his role in the fight against COVID-19 as 78 per cent cases are asymptomatic in the UT, which poses a challenging task for the administration alone to combat the pandemic.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, which was imposed till April 14, has been extended till May 3 with strict restrictions in place till April 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a decision on easing restrictions will be taken after a week, only at places which do not have COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 24,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 24,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak. The United States, with the worlds third-largest population, has ...

Aleris deal makes Hindalco world's largest aluminium products firm

The Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco has further cemented its position as the worlds largest producer of value-added aluminium products with the completion of the USD 2.8 billion acquisition of Aleris by its wholly-owned US subsidiary N...

BCCI tells franchises IPL "postponed indefinitely" but no official word yet

The BCCI on Tuesday told IPL franchises that the event stands postponed indefinitely after the lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic was extended till May 3, leaving no scope for the league to take place during its designated window. Whi...

EHF announces new dates for EuroHockey under 18 Championship

The European Hockey Federation EHF on Tuesday announced the new dates and venues for the EuroHockey Under 18 Championships 2021. The showpiece event will be an Under-19 tournament for the year 2021.The Boys Championship will take place from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020