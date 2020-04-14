J-K Lt Guv interacts with traders, representatives of various associations; reviews COVID-19 situation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday interacted with traders and representatives of various associations here at Raj Bhavan.

At the outset, the representatives of various associations lauded the efforts of the Union Territory (UT) administration under the Lt Governor for containing the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. They put forth several demands pertaining to treatment of non-COVID patients; hiring of SRTC trucks for transportation of essentials from outside the UT by the traders, supply of ration to daily earners, entry of heavy vehicles during day time and installation of sanitization tunnels in high footfall areas like sabzi mandis, warehouses etc.They also demanded for allowing operations of the industrial units and assured that the industrialists would own the responsibility of ensuring the sanitization, social distancing and hygiene as per the guidelines.Some of the other demands also included opening of stationery shops and preparing a mechanism to provide school books and study materials to facilitate the students; besides preponement of summer vacations and allowing over draft facility to private schools were also demanded.The Lt Governor was informed that due to the lockdown, around 50,000 labourers working in brick kilns across Jammu were left stranded. Thus, the request was made to allow the operations of the brick kilns units as the stocks of bricks have also reportedly exhausted.Murmu, while interacting with the representatives of the associations, assured them that all the genuine demands and issues projected by them would be looked into on priority.He observed that a committee has already been constituted for resumption of commercial and industrial activity in a controlled manner. The Centre is also issuing guidelines by Wednesday, and steps to facilitate the trade and industry accordingly, he added.The Lt Governor asked them to ensure adherence of social distancing norms and said that it is a responsibility of every individual to play his role in the fight against COVID-19 as 78 per cent cases are asymptomatic in the UT, which poses a challenging task for the administration alone to combat the pandemic.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, which was imposed till April 14, has been extended till May 3 with strict restrictions in place till April 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a decision on easing restrictions will be taken after a week, only at places which do not have COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

