Delhi Police cops provide humanitarian assistance amid COVID-19 challenge

Delhi Police cops are a beacon in fight against COVID-19 as they are providing ration and other essential commodities to people amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police cops are a beacon in fight against COVID-19 as they are providing ration and other essential commodities to people amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus. In an official statement, the Delhi Police highlighted the incidents where cops helped people.

"Today a distress call was received that a Divyang Person (Deaf & Dumb), who is residing at Shahpur Jat has no ration/groceries. This call was assigned to Ct. Rajiv, who traced the said Divyang, a permanent r/o Chamoli, Utrakhand who ran out of rations as his elder brother couldn't return from their native place, due to lockdown. Dry rations were made available to him," reads the statement. Another distress message was received that 5 persons of Arunachal Pradesh residing at B-Block, Saket are facing difficulties without food and rations. HC Kamlesh was sent to contact them who got the dry rations arranged for them. All the residents have thanked HC Kamlesh for doing the needful in such a short time.

The statement added that Police helped a senior citizen to get the medicines. On Monday, around 3:00 PM a senior citizen namely Bal Singh Rana residing in C-137, Pushpanjali Enclave, Pitampura, telephoned SHO North Rohini and told that he is high diabetic and is encountering severe pain in his body. He had consulted his doctor (Dr Ohri) who has advised some medicines to be consumed at once. He had tried for medicines locally but the same is not available and said that there was no one at his home to get it from there.

On this SHO North Rohini directed the concerned beat constable Ct. Manoj to provide immediate help to the senior citizen. Ct. Manoj procured the medicines and got them delivered promptly to the ailing senior citizen. Rana is now fine. The Delhi Police have received 877 distress calls in the last 24 hours on its special helpline started to help people out during the lockdown, taking the total number of calls received since March 25 to 19,987 on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

