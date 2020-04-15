Police, administration failing to effect social distancing, examine central para forces requisitioning: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that police and administration in the state are "failing to effect 100 percent social distancing" amid nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and called for "examining central para forces requisitioning". Dhankhar stated that COVID-19 lockdown protocol has to be "thoroughly implemented to ward off coronavirus".

"Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off coronavirus. Police and administration failing to effect 100 per cent social distancing or curbing religious congregations be shown door. Lockdown must succeed - examine central para forces requisitioning," Dhankhar tweeted while tagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 3.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 213 COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, including 37 cured/discharged/migrated and seven deaths. (ANI)

