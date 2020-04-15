Left Menu
UP Police, PAC donate Rs 20 crore to CM relief fund to tackle COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on Wednesday donated Rs 20 crore to Chief Minister's relief fund to fight the menace of coronavirus in the state.

Updated: 15-04-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:32 IST
UP Police DGP hands over a cheque of Rs 20 crore to CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on Wednesday donated Rs 20 crore to Chief Minister's relief fund to fight the menace of coronavirus in the state. UP Police DGP HC Awasthy handed over a cheque of Rs 20 crore to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow here.

"An amount of over Rs 20 crores was donated by Uttar Pradesh Police and PAC to the COVID care fund of Uttar Pradesh to ensure good health and welfare of the people of the state. I would like to thank the officers and personnel on behalf of the people for this gesture," the Chief Minister said here. He said that police have done exemplary work in tackling coronavirus in the state.

"Providing food and essential commodities to the poor and needy by the police personnel has forged a new image of police among the public. Now, they have even donated Rs 20 crore from their salaries for the welfare of the people," the Chief Minister said. According to officials, the amount was collected by deducting a day's salary of the employees of the police department. (ANI)

