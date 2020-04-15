3 FIRs registered in connection with Bandra gathering

Left Menu
The Mumbai Police has registered three FIRs in connection with Tuesday's gathering at Bandra railway station, said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Zone IX), Mumbai Police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:15 IST
Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX, Mumbai Police. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police has registered three FIRs in connection with Tuesday's gathering at Bandra railway station, said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Zone IX), Mumbai Police. "We are looking into the videos and all details. In connection with one of the three cases, one accused Vinay Dubey has been arrested and was sent to the police custody till April 21 by a local court," said Trimukhe.

Dubey was booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act for threatening to launch an agitation on April 18. Dubey has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action.

More than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the station in Bandra on Tuesday and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

