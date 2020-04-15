Moradabad incident: NSA to be slapped against perpetrators, says Adityanath

Taking strong cognisance of the incident where stones were pelted at an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that NSA would be slapped against those reponsible for the act. Earlier today stones were pelted at an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, which had gone to escort family members of a person who died of COVID-19 here, to a quarantine facility in Moradabad.

Taking cognizance of the incident CM in a statement said, "Doctors, healthworkers and officers and workers associated with sanitation work, police officers are working day and night at this time of crisis" "Attacking these people is an unforgivable crime. Action will be taken against those guilty under the Disaster Management Act and NSA. Moreover, the loss of state property will be strictly compensated from them," read the statement.

Meanwhile, Amit Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moradabad said, "Strict action will be taken after identifying those who were involved in the incident. Some members of medical team had received injuries. There is violation of Sec 144 and Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act. Action will be taken under National Security Act." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.