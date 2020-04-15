Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 11,933

India's tally of coronavirus cases has gone up to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:36 IST
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 11,933
India's COVID-19 cases tally issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

India's tally of coronavirus cases has gone up to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the total tally, 10,197 cases are active while 1,344 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated, and 392 people have succumbed to the virus.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 2,687 cases of which 259 patients have been cured/discharged while 178 patients have lost their lives.Delhi comes in at the second position with 1,561 cases of which 30 patients have recovered while 30 patients have died.Tamil Nadu is the third state with 1,204 cases of which 81 have recovered and 12 have died due to the deadly virus.Rajasthan has confirmed 1,005 cases of which 147 people have recovered while 3 patients are dead. Madhya Pradesh reported 987 cases including 64 patients recovered and 53 patients dead, Uttar Pradesh has 735 COVID-19 positive cases. In Kerala, which reported the first COVID-19 case, 387 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

While Ladakh has confirmed 17 coronavirus cases, 278 people have infected by the virus in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, in an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the national lockdown has been extended till May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet flight to bring medical supplies to India from Shanghai

SpiceJet Airlines on Wednesday said that one of its flights has landed in Shanghai and is being loaded with critical medical supplies to be transported back to India.SG 7016 has just touched down in Shanghai, and is now being loaded with cr...

Bangladeshi national arrested along IB in J-K's Samba district

A Bangladeshi national was arrested by security forces along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said. He was apprehended in an area under the Narayanpur Border Out Post in the district, they said.The...

COVID-19: IMF disburses US$115.1 million to help Chad meet payment needs

The IMF executive board approved the disbursement of US115.1 million to Chad to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility the outbreak of COVID-19 and the drop in international oil prices are having a severe economic and social impact on Cha...

Realtors urge Maha govt to reduce stamp duty by 1 pc for 4 months

Developers association Credai-MCHI on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to reduce stamp duty to 1 per cent for the next four months to spur demand in the real estate sector amid the Covid-19 crisis. It also sought a stimulus pack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020