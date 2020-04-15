Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia student sent to 14 days judicial custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent to 14 days judicial custody a Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) student, who was arrested in connection with a case related to alleged conspiracy to incite violence in the northeast Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:53 IST
Jamia student sent to 14 days judicial custody
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent to 14 days judicial custody a Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) student, who was arrested in connection with a case related to alleged conspiracy to incite violence in the northeast Delhi. Meeran Haider, a PhD student at JMI, was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Rohit Guliya on the expiry of his earlier nine days police custody, defence counsel Akram Khan said.

Haider, who is the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit, was arrested on April 2 and was sent to three days police custody next day. At least, 53 people including an IB staffer Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital in February this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet flight to bring medical supplies to India from Shanghai

SpiceJet Airlines on Wednesday said that one of its flights has landed in Shanghai and is being loaded with critical medical supplies to be transported back to India.SG 7016 has just touched down in Shanghai, and is now being loaded with cr...

Bangladeshi national arrested along IB in J-K's Samba district

A Bangladeshi national was arrested by security forces along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said. He was apprehended in an area under the Narayanpur Border Out Post in the district, they said.The...

COVID-19: IMF disburses US$115.1 million to help Chad meet payment needs

The IMF executive board approved the disbursement of US115.1 million to Chad to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility the outbreak of COVID-19 and the drop in international oil prices are having a severe economic and social impact on Cha...

Realtors urge Maha govt to reduce stamp duty by 1 pc for 4 months

Developers association Credai-MCHI on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to reduce stamp duty to 1 per cent for the next four months to spur demand in the real estate sector amid the Covid-19 crisis. It also sought a stimulus pack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020