400 districts in India COVID-19 free, next 2-3 weeks very crucial: Harsh Vardhan

Around 400 districts in India are free from coronavirus, however, the next 2-3 weeks are going to be most crucial in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday. "There are around 400 districts of India where coronavirus has not entered. We have been able to pinpoint where the virus is," said Vardhan here in a video conference.

"The next 2-3 weeks are going to be the most crucial in handling the COVID-19 pandemic particularly in India," he said. The Union Minister further said that India is among the first countries in the world to have responded to the news of the first coronavirus case being diagnosed in China on January 7. The experts in the country started working on COVID-19 and health advisories in this regard were issued on January 17.

"India is among the first countries in the world to have responded to the news of the first coronavirus case being diagnosed in China on January 7. We started working on January 8 in our expert group meeting. On Jan 17, we issued health advisories," he said. India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the total tally, 10197 cases are active while 1344 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 392 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

