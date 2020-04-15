No COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand today
The state authorities have confirmed that no coronavirus positive case was reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:23 IST
The state authorities have confirmed that no coronavirus positive case was reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases remained at 37. Earlier on Tuesday, two positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Haridwar.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has constituted a high-level advisory committee to analyse the affects of coronavirus lockdown on the state's economy and give suggestions to improve it. India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 11,933, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM asks people not to lower their guard against coronavirus
Only 26 attended Nizamuddin event from state : Uttarakhand Police
Uttarakhand: CM Rawat orders strict enforcement of lockdown
Seven cases of coronavirus reported till now in Uttarakhand
173 persons who attended prayers in mosques quarantined in Uttarakhand