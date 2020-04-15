COVID-19: Chandigarh tally reaches 21

A total of 21 positive COVID-19 cases are reported from the Union Territory till now. According to the authorities, 319 samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, nine patients have been cured, and the Union Territory has witnessed no COVID-19 related deaths so far. India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the total tally, 10,197 cases are active while 1344 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 392 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

