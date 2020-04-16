Two dead in French military helicopter crash

A French military helicopter crashed on Wednesday near Tarbes, in southwestern France, killing two people and injuring five, local authorities said.

The helicopter was a Cougar from the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment (5th RHC) of Pau, they said.

A probe was launched to determine the cause of the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.