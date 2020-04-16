Two dead in French military helicopter crash

Two dead in French military helicopter crashReuters | Toulouse | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:47 IST
A French military helicopter crashed on Wednesday near Tarbes, in southwestern France, killing two people and injuring five, local authorities said.
The helicopter was a Cougar from the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment (5th RHC) of Pau, they said.
A probe was launched to determine the cause of the accident.
