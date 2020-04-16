17 arrested for attack on medical team in Moradabad

A total of 17 persons, including seven women, have been arrested for pelting stones on an ambulance carrying a quarantine team of medical personnel and police, according to Amit Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad. "17 persons, including 7 women, have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting at medical team and police in Moradabad. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC," Anand told reporters here.

He further said that teams have been formed to nab the other perpetrators involved in the incident. Earlier on Wednesday, Anand had said that police are investigating the matter and searching for the persons involved on the basis of CCTV footage.

Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg. Taking strong cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act. (ANI)

