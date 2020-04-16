Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: HC moved for stopping chartered flights operations to repatriate foreigners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:47 IST
COVID-19: HC moved for stopping chartered flights operations to repatriate foreigners

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre and Air India to discontinue chartered flights being operated to repatriate foreign nationals to their respective countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition also contended that these chartered flights were returning empty after dropping foreign nationals and were not bringing back Indian citizens stranded abroad.

The plea was heard on Wednesday by a bench of justices J R Midha and Jyoti Singh via video-conferencing, but the order was yet to be uploaded on the high court's website. The petition by Vaibhav Sharma also claimed that pilots and cabin crew of these charter flights were not being provided personal protection equipment, but were being put in 14-day home quarantine after they return to India.

The plea, filed through advocate H S Nanda, has also claimed that putting the pilots and cabin crew on home quarantine would endanger lives of their family members. It has sought that the pilots and cabin crew be quarantined in hotels for the mandatory 14 days, so that there is no danger of their families getting infected by coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Founder of easyJet calls for CEO and chairman to go

The founder and biggest shareholder of easyJet said he would call for the removal of the low cost airlines chief executive and chairman in an escalation of his long-simmering row with management.Stelios Haji-Ioannou said he would call at a ...

DRDO shifts PPE testing facility to INMAS Delhi to overcome time delays

To overcome the time delays and swift delivery of Personal Protective Equipment PPE and masks, Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has shifted the testing facility from Defence Research Development Establishment DRDE, Gwalior...

GM Gujrathi sets his sight on next Candidates event

He did live commentary during this editions Candidates Chess in Russia but GM Vidit Gujrathi is now aiming be a part of the next edition along with an entry in world s top-10 rankings. The Candidates event was cancelled due to the COVD-19 p...

Recipe for disaster: Vietnam embraces kitchen nightmares in lockdown

Burnt bread, collapsed cakes and inedible potatoes the kitchen failures of Vietnamese families in self-isolation are being shared online, with hundreds of thousands joining a Facebook group to commiserate over their culinary catastrophes. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020