Migrants' unrest: Scribe held for misleading report gets bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:25 IST
A Mumbai court on Thursday granted bail to a television journalist arrested for `spreading misinformation' with his report that the government was thinking of starting Jan Sadharan train services for migrants, which allegedly led to a crowd gathering in Bandra. Rahul Kulkarni, journalist with a Marathi news channel, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday, a day after several migrant workers gathered near Bandra station here demanding that they be sent back to their home towns.

Kulkarni was produced before a magistrate in Bandra on Thursday where the police sought his custody. The court, however, refused the police's plea and remanded Kulkarni in judicial custody, following which his advocate Subodh Desai filed a bail application After hearing brief arguments, the court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 15,000.

