Allow lawyers to commute to work, DBA requests Delhi CM

Delhi Bar Association has requested chief minster Arvind Kejriwal to allow lawyers to commute to office so that they can resume work. The association made the request in a latter written to Kejriwal and Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava to pass necessary directions to the authorities concerned to allow lawyers to commute from their residence to office on checking their I-cards.

The letter said that the advocates will practice the prescribed guidelines of social distancing. The letter was written in reference to the notification passed by the Centre on April 15 allowing 'self employed' persons to carry on activities with effect from April 20.

Association's president Sanjeev Nasiar said that office activities of lawyers are covered under the relaxed guidelines and ought to be permitted..

