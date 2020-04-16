Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. Yemen envoy expects warring parties to agree truce in 'immediate future'

Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:02 IST
U.N. Yemen envoy expects warring parties to agree truce in 'immediate future'
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@OSE_Yemen)

United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Thursday he expects the warring parties to formally adopt "in the immediate future" agreements on a nationwide ceasefire, key economic and humanitarian measures and a resumption of political talks.

Griffiths said he has been negotiating with the parties on the texts for the past two weeks. "We expect them to agree on and formally adopt these agreements in the immediate future," he told the U.N. Security Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayers at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound suspended for Ramadan -Muslim clerics

Jerusalems al-Aqsa mosque compound will be closed to Muslim worshippers throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Jordan-appointed council that oversees Islams third-holiest site said on Thursday.The ...

36 coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka today

Thirty-six cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the states tally to 315. The Karnataka government said, Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka 36 in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus po...

Britain to extend lockdown for at least 3 weeks

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for at least three more weeks as a relaxation of the measures would damage both public health and the economy, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.Relaxing any of the measures currentl...

No fans, just cut-outs: Gladbach prepare to play in empty stadiums

Playing behind closed doors with cardboard cut-outs of fans on the Moenchengladbach terraces will take some getting used to if German football resumes in May, says one of the few Bundesliga stars to have already played in a near-empty stadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020