Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madras HC grants conditional nod to DMK over distribution of COVID-19 relief

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:26 IST
Madras HC grants conditional nod to DMK over distribution of COVID-19 relief

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the DMK to distribute COVID-19 relief materials to the poor, during the ongoing lockdown, after getting permission two days in advance from authorities concerned. The special division bench comprising Justices R Subbiah and R Pongiappan directed the party to obtain permission from the Food Safety Officer concerned, 48 hours prior to distribution of essentials to the needy.

It then disposed of the PIL by R S Bharathi, DMK organizing secretary, challenging a communique of the government, restraining political parties, charitable organisations and NGOs from distributing essential items like groceries and vegetables during the lockdown directly without the involvement of state machinery. The petitioner sought a direction to forbear authorities from in any way interfering with the public welfare measures including distribution of cooked food, groceries, medical kits and so on to the needy in the state during the lockdown.

After hearing the arguments of counsels of the petitioner and the state government, it said, "we are of the view that in the course of distribution of food or other items, the state is wholly justified in imposing certain conditions. We also do not see any irrationality or arbitrariness in requiring the individual or group of individuals from seeking prior permission from the authorities concerned." However, the bench refused to accept the condition of the government that the food items should be handed over to the authorities concerned.

The bench also made it clear that given the magnitude of the situation, which the state was presently combating, the organisers or the beneficiaries must strictly adhere to norms with a view to regulating the distribution of food and other items. As far as distribution of food was concerned, the court said on receipt of such intimation, the food safety officer concerned shall inspect the place where it is likely to be distributed and examine the health condition of the persons engaged in preparation of food as well as its quality before it is served.

"After the officer is satisfied with the norms, the petitioner party can proceed with the distribution of food," it said. Clarifying that the preparation and distribution of food has to be effected within the zone, in respect of Corporation limits in the city and police station limits in rural areas, the bench said it shall not take place within the areas earmarked as 'hot spots' by the government.

The bench further said that more than three people should not be allowed to travel in a vehicle transporting the food items to the place of distribution and they shall strictly adhere to the preventive measures announced by the government. PTI COR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayers at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound suspended for Ramadan -Muslim clerics

Jerusalems al-Aqsa mosque compound will be closed to Muslim worshippers throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Jordan-appointed council that oversees Islams third-holiest site said on Thursday.The ...

36 coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka today

Thirty-six cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the states tally to 315. The Karnataka government said, Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka 36 in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus po...

Britain to extend lockdown for at least 3 weeks

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for at least three more weeks as a relaxation of the measures would damage both public health and the economy, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.Relaxing any of the measures currentl...

No fans, just cut-outs: Gladbach prepare to play in empty stadiums

Playing behind closed doors with cardboard cut-outs of fans on the Moenchengladbach terraces will take some getting used to if German football resumes in May, says one of the few Bundesliga stars to have already played in a near-empty stadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020