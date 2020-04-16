MHA monitoring incidents of violation of lockdown guidelines, would take action against offenders

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is regularly monitoring the incidents of violation of lockdown guidelines and incidents of violence against health workers and would take action against officers found responsible for such violations, said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). In a statement, I&B Ministry informed that "MHA is monitoring on daily basis incidents of violation of lockdown guidelines including the congregation of people and opening of shops and establishments. Instances of violence against health workers engaged in surveillance and quarantine measures etc are also being ascertained."

"MHA would take action under the Disaster Management Act against officers found responsible for such violations," it added. I&B Ministry said that the Cabinet Secretary has asked all State Chief Secretaries to ensure adequate arrangements for safety, shelter and food security of migrant labourers and stranded persons.

"He has asked States that Dist Collectors must appoint Nodal Officers who would be responsible for coordinating the arrangements for migrant labourers," the Ministry added. Meanwhile, incidents from various places have been reported where people were seen indulging in violence against the health care workers and doctors engaged in battling COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

