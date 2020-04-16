Left Menu
14 new COVID-19 positive cases in J-K

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

16-04-2020
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. "In Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 14 new positive cases have been reported since the last update yesterday and all are from Kashmir Division. Moreover, two more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged today from SKIMS, Soura," said an official health bulletin.

The government asked people to stay indoors, strictly implement social distancing measures, disclose recent travel history to COVID-19 affected countries and report any contact with positive cases voluntarily. It said people must take basic precautions for personal hygiene, observe coughing and sneezing etiquettes and wear mask or face cover while moving out of their homes.

The bulletin said that 7463 persons are under home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 272 persons have been kept under hospital isolation while 58,076 persons have been enlisted for observation. (ANI)

