Only COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh tests negative today

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Thursday said that first positive COVID-19 case in the state tested negative twice.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:57 IST
Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

He took to Twitter and wrote, "The first positive COVID-19 case of Arunachal Pradesh has tested negative (twice) after conducting 3rd and 4th test consecutive. The number of positive case in the state is now 0." (ANI)

