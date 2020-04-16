Only COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh tests negative today

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Thursday said that first positive COVID-19 case in the state tested negative twice.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "The first positive COVID-19 case of Arunachal Pradesh has tested negative (twice) after conducting 3rd and 4th test consecutive. The number of positive case in the state is now 0." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.