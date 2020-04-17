Left Menu
Sitharaman attends plenary meeting of IMF via video-conferencing

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday attended the Plenary Meeting of International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), International Monetary Fund (IMF) via video conference.

Updated: 17-04-2020 00:26 IST
Sitharaman outlined various measures taken in India to respond to the health crisis as well as to mitigate its impact.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday attended the Plenary Meeting of International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), International Monetary Fund (IMF) via video conference. The discussions at the meeting were based on IMF Managing Director's global policy agenda titled, "Exceptional Times - Exceptional Action". The members of the IMFC updated the committee on the actions and measures taken by member countries to combat COVID-19, and also remarked on IMF's crisis-response package to address global liquidity and members' financing needs.

During the meeting, Sitharaman outlined various measures taken in India to respond to the health crisis as well as to mitigate its impact. In this regard, she mentioned about the allocation of Dollar 2 Billion (Rs 15,000 crore) by the Government of India for strengthening the healthcare system; announcement of a scheme of social support measures amounting to Dollar 23 Billion (Rs 1.70 lakh crore) to alleviate the hardship of the poor and the vulnerable; provision of relief to firms in statutory and regulatory compliance matters; easing of monetary policy by the RBI; and a three-month moratorium on loan instalments.

The Finance Minister also informed the IMFC about India's role as a responsible member of the global community by providing critical medicines to other nations. She also mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of creating a COVID-19 Emergency Fund for the SAARC region. The IMFC meets twice a year, once during the Fund-Bank Annual Meetings in October, and again during the Spring Meetings in April. The Committee discusses matters of common concern affecting the global economy and advises the IMF on the direction of its work. This year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

