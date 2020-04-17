Encounter underway in Shopian
An encounter is underway in Shopian's Dairoo area, Kashmir Zone Police said.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-04-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 07:51 IST
An encounter is underway in Shopian's Dairoo area, Kashmir Zone Police said.
"Encounter has started at Dairoo, Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police said.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
