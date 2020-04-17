Left Menu
8 COVID-19 cases in Army so far; first one fit, back on duty: Gen Naravane

A total of eight positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Indian Army so far, General MM Naravane said on Friday.

8 COVID-19 cases in Army so far; first one fit, back on duty: Gen Naravane
Army Chief General MM Naravane. Image Credit: ANI

A total of eight positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Indian Army so far, General MM Naravane said on Friday. "So far, we have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army, of which two are doctors and one nursing assistant. Four are responding well to treatment and we had one case in Ladakh. Now, he is fully cured and has joined duty," General Naravane told ANI.

He also stated that the Army personnel who have not come in contact with any infected person are being moved back to units. "Our personnel who have not come in contact with any infected person are being moved back to units. We have already catered for two special trains -- from Bengaluru to Jammu and the other from Bengaluru to Guwahati," he said.

Few days ago, an Indian Army doctor involved in anti-COVID-19 operations tested positive for coronavirus. Army sources said the contact history of the officer had been traced and all those who came in touch with him have been isolated.

The first Army personnel to have been infected was a jawan in Ladakh. The second case was that of another doctor in Kolkata who had returned from Delhi. The armed forces have been at the forefront of the government's fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

