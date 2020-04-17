Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers' plea for FIR copy rejected

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:14 IST
Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers' plea for FIR copy rejected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A special court here has rejected the plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, seeking inspection and certified copies of the FIR registered against them in connection with the Yes Bank scam. The plea was rejected by the court on the grounds that the matter is not urgent and the accused has liberty to apply after the lockdown is lifted, Wadhawans' lawyer said on Friday.

The Wadhawan brothers are named as accused in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR pertaining to the swindling of money by Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others. Both Kapil and Dheeraj were absconding since the case was registered against them on March 7, prompting the CBI to get non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against them from a special court.

The agency has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the Wadhawans for extending the financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return of substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them. According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

In return, the Wadhawans allegedly "paid kickback of Rs 600 crore" to Kapoor and his family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm linked to the Kapoor family, the agency has said. The CBI's FIR came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kapoor in connection with the scam last month.

He is currently in judicial custody..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leeds great Norman Hunter dead at 76

Leeds United great Norman Hunter has died aged 76 after contracting coronavirus, his former club announced Friday. Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best effo...

Spain's daily death toll from coronavirus rises to 585 on Friday

Spains overnight death toll from coronavirus rose to 585 on Friday, up from 551 on Thursday but still far off figures of over 900 registered during the peak of the outbreak in early April.It was unclear why the difference in the governments...

COVID-19: Rajnath Singh reviews preparedness of Armed Forces Medical Services

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the activities of Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS and its assistance to civilian authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced the e...

Chelsea's Willian cautious about resuming even without fans

Chelsea winger Willian is relishing the Premier League resuming, with some reservations during the coronavirus pandemic. If we restart playing without fans but theres contact on the pitch and maybe we can spread the virus between us, Willia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020