Punjab develops Chatbot with Facebook to answer queries on COVID-19

A Chatbot has been developed by Punjab government in collaboration with Facebook to keep the people of the state updated about information regarding the COVID-19.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Chatbot has been developed by Punjab government in collaboration with Facebook to keep the people of the state updated about information regarding the COVID-19. A spokesperson Punjab government said that this Chatbot is based on an advanced artificial intelligence language system to give an immediate reply to frequently raised queries regarding COVID-19.

This Chatbot is available on the Facebook page of Punjab government. The state government has also launched a special helpline for citizens to connect with a network of senior doctors over teleconference and get medical advice on coronavirus and other related concerns.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the state government in its fight against the coronavirus. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State stands at 197 with 13 fatalities. (ANI)

