Strict action should be taken against people attacking healthcare workers, police: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said that strict action should be taken against the 'anti-social elements' who attacked healthcare workers and police in some States.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:18 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. . Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said that strict action should be taken against the 'anti-social elements' who attacked healthcare workers and police in some States. "Some anti-social elements had attacked healthcare workers and police in Muradabad (UP), Tonk in Rajasthan and other places. Strict action should be taken against the attackers," said Kalraj Mishra.

Three police personnel were injured after they were attacked while patrolling in Tonk today. Referring to the attack on an ambulance carrying a quarantine team of medical personnel and police in UP, the Governor said, "I praise the UP government for slapping National Security Act against such people."

A total of 17 persons, including seven women, were arrested for pelting stones on an ambulance carrying a quarantine team of medical personnel and police, according to Amit Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad. Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg.

Meanwhile, the Central and State governments on Thursday assured Rajasthan High Court that appropriate arrangements will be made for the safety and security of medical professionals who are "facing misbehaviour" from patients during screening and treatment of coronavirus. (ANI)

