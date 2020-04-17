Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, Egypt's el-Sisi discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation over COVID-19 with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:40 IST
PM Modi, Egypt's el-Sisi discuss COVID-19 situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation over COVID-19 with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Friday. The two leaders discussed the situation COVID-19 in their respective countries.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "Discussed on phone with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi @AlsisiOfficial about the COVID-19 situation in India and Egypt. India will extend all possible support to Egypt's efforts to control the spread of the virus and its impact." An official release said: "The leaders discussed the evolving global situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and exchanged information about the steps being taken by their respective governments to protect their populations. They agreed on the utility of continuous exchange of experiences and best-practices, in order to learn from each other."

Prime Minister Modi assured that India will extend all possible support to the North African country in its fight against COVID-19. The release also added: "India would provide all possible support to ensure the availability of pharmaceutical supplies during these difficult times. He also thanked President El-Sisi for the support being provided to Indian citizens present in Egypt."

The two leaders agreed that teams from both the countries would remain in touch to ensure close coordination and experience-sharing. Egypt has so far reported 2,673 cases of coronavirus and 196 deaths as per the data released by Johns Hopkins University, USA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases in Haryana rises to 135

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana have risen to 135, said the State Health Department on Friday. The total active number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 135 in Haryana. Eighty six patients have recovered while two others succum...

Sex-based virus lockdowns expose gender divide in Latin America

A coronavirus lockdown policy that lets men and women leave the house on alternate days has exposed a gender divide in Bogota within days of being introduced, while Peru has dropped a similar scheme after finding it made womens days busier....

Ronaldo is absolute number one: Benatia

Former Juventus player Medhi Benatia hailed Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Portuguese star is the absolute number one. He is the absolute number one, as a footballer and as a person, Goal.com quoted Benatia as saying.Benatia bid farewell...

'Nature welcomes the change': with no tourists, wildlife roams California's Yosemite

A bear ambles across a forest glade and a herd of deer stroll down a silent road. At Yosemite National Park in Northern California, coronavirus restrictions mean no tourists - and bolder wildlife. Its very quiet right now at the park, Yosem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020