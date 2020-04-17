Cop in MP helps injured elderly man reach hospital amid lockdown

A policeman in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district on Friday set an example by helping an elderly man in dire need amid lockdown. The policeman helped the elderly man, who had one of his legs broken, reach a hospital amid nation-wide lockdown.

With no transportation available during the lockdown, two people were seen carrying the injured man on a hand trolley. "I saw a man and a woman carrying the elderly man on a hand trolley. I stopped them and took him to the hospital in my vehicle," Suraj Jamra, a police official said.

This comes as the lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14, was recently extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

