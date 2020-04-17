No new COVID-19 case reported in Odisha for second consecutive day

The state authorities have heaved a sigh of relief as no new COVID-19 case was reported here on Friday, the second consecutive day. According to the government, a total of 19 individuals have been cured of novel coronavirus and have been discharged from the hospital, while one individual has succumbed to the deadly virus.

The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 60. India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 13,835, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.