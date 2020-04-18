Left Menu
Telangana minister asks officials to ensure doorstep delivery of milk, vegetables in containment zones

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao has asked municipal commissioners and zonal commissioners to ensure that people living in containment zones receive all essentials items including milk, vegetables and medicines at their doorsteps.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-04-2020 06:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 06:37 IST
Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao has asked municipal commissioners and zonal commissioners to ensure that people living in containment zones receive all essentials items including milk, vegetables and medicines at their doorsteps. Ramarao on Friday held a video conference with Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Srinivas Goud; additional collectors, municipal commissioners of all districts of Telangana from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Head office.

Rao appealed the people to stay where they are as lockdown is in force and provide shelter and food to the migrant workers. He instructed the officials to inspect the arrangements made for the migrant workers. There are 260 containment zones in the state out of which 146 falls within the GHMC limits, the remaining fall in 43 municipalities across Telangana.

"Municipal commissioners and zonal commissioners were directed by the minister KT Rama Rao to ensure the people living in containment zones stay indoors. He also directed the officials that essentials including milk, vegetables and medicine should be delivered at their doorsteps. The essentials should be delivered only by the volunteers," read a statement. Rao also said that volunteers should be provided with separate dress code. The needs of the people should be noted by creating Whatsapp groups, people living in the containment zones will be the group members.

The COVID-19 cases have reached 562 in Telangana, with 66 new cases reported on Friday, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

