Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police nabs Covid-19 suspect from Haryana after he escaped hospital quarantine

The Delhi Police on Saturday caught a Covid-19 suspect from Haryana after he ran away from the national capital's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:15 IST
Police nabs Covid-19 suspect from Haryana after he escaped hospital quarantine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Saturday caught a Covid-19 suspect from Haryana after he ran away from the national capital's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The police had apprehended the man and his accomplice on April 10 after 65 cartons of Haryana-made liquor were found in their possession. They were carrying the alcohol in milk cartons, the police said.

One of the two men, during his questioning, told cops that he had attended his aunt's funeral who had died of Covid-19. He was then tested at Lady Hardinge Medical College and the result came out negative for the infection.

The police then sent him to LNJP Hospital to be quarantined for 14 days, from where he escaped. The result of his tests that were conducted at the LNJP Hospital is still awaited.

The police are tracing all those persons who may have come in contact with the man. A case has also been registered against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Sam Smith says he ‘definitely had’ coronavirus

Singer Sam Smith says weeks before lockdown began he was convinced that he had coronavirus and went into self-isolation in his Los Angeles home. The Oscar-winning musician said he and his sister were having symptoms for COVID-19 before the...

COVID-19: Manipur releases 69 prisoners to decongest prisons

A total of 69 prisoners were released on Saturday from different jails in Manipur as per the Supreme Court guidelines to decongest prisons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. Of the 69 released prisoners, 64 were from...

Popular actor Avneet Kaur celebrates Baisakhi on Kwai Live

New Delhi India, April 18 ANINewsVoir Bollywood diva and popular TV actor Avneet Kaur celebrated this Baisakhi by making her debut on short videos app Kwai. Avneet hosted an hour-long Kwai Live chat in the evening and regaled her fans by sh...

Karnataka minister draws flak from BJP and Cong for defying lockdown norms

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu drew flak from his own party the BJP as well as the Congress for allegedly letting hundreds of people throng the Rupangudi Road in Ballari to collect food packets from him. Visuals showed that the peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020