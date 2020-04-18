Postal employees to get Rs 10 lakh compensation if they succumb to COVID-19

The Central government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to all postal employees, including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), who succumb to COVID-19 after being infected on duty. "In view of circumstances prevailing due to the spread of COVID-19, the competent authorities have approved to extend the existing scheme as currently available under the guidelines for payment of compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to all postal employees including Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) succumbing to the disease while brought on duty," the Ministry of Communication said in an order issued on Friday.

It said that the guidelines will come into effect immediately and continue for the entire period until the COVID-19 crisis is over. The order said that the department of posts comes under essential services and added that the postal employees, including Gramin Das Sevaks, are engaged in various essential services like delivery of mails, ease of money withdrawal etc.

"Moreover, the post office is also delivering COVID kits, food packets, ration etc across the country. Post Office is providing these services by liaising with the local state administration and police authorities," the order said. This comes as the nationjwide lockdown, which was scheduled to end on April 14, was recently extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All activities, barring essential services, have been halted during the lockdown. ANI)

