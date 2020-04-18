1758 cases registered, 7220 arrested for COVID-19 lockdown breach in Uttarakhand

Left Menu
As many as 1758 cases have been lodged and 7220 people arrested so far for the breach of lockdown norms in the state of Uttarakhand to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1758 cases have been lodged and 7220 people arrested so far for the breach of lockdown norms in the state of Uttarakhand to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "1758 cases have been registered and 7220 people arrested in connection with violation of coronavirus lockdown in Uttarakhand so far," the police said on Saturday.

Today, a total of 367 accused were arrested for violating of coronavirus. The national lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With two more cases on Saturday, the total number of cases in the state rose to 42. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 14,792 including 12,289 active cases, 2015 cured/discharged/migrated people and 488 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

