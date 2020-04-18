Left Menu
Kerala prepared to accommodate needs of NRI population on their return: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that state government has made all arrangements, including COVID-19 hospitals in all districts and 2,50,000 additional beds, to meet any needs which could arise when the ex-pat population returns to Kerala.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan talking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that state government has made all arrangements, including COVID-19 hospitals in all districts and 2,50,000 additional beds, to meet any needs which could arise when the ex-pat population returns to Kerala. Speaking to ANI, he said that understanding the sentiments of the migrant population of Kerala he has requested the Prime Minister to ensure their safe passage to Kerala.

"It is quite natural for our brothers and sisters to want to return home, during these difficult times. We understand their sentiments, which is why I have repeatedly requested the Prime Minister to ensure their safe passage to Kerala. Whatever is required to accommodate their needs are being arranged for, buildings have been identified, sanitized and prepared to serve as isolation wards," he said. When asked about the measures taken by the government to help migrant workers from other states in Kerala, he said, "For us, they are not migrant workers, they are our guests; that is why we have coined the term guest workers. As of now, 3,38,426 guest workers are being sheltered in 18,912 camps that have been set up to look after of them. 2,57,850 have been given cooked food of their tastes and preferences while 80,576 have been given essential materials and provision to cook food, based on their own request."

Vijayan said that posters on the necessary health and safety precautions to be followed have been released in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese and Odiya for their benefit. "Through the Inter-State Migrant Workers Welfare scheme provisions, cooking gas, stove and other essential utensils are being provided. Being away from their homes and loved ones during these times is tough for most of them, homesickness is a genuine issue. Many wanted to go home to partake in the Rabi harvest as well. That is why we had requested the Prime Minister to arrange special non-stop trains for their journey back home. However, we are yet to get any update on this," he added. (ANI)

