Robert Vadra donates 60 PPE kits to GIPMER doctors

Development News Edition

Businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday donated 60 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) to help doctors here fight the COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:04 IST
Businessman Robert Vadra with a PPE kit. . Image Credit: ANI

Businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday donated 60 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) to help doctors here fight the COVID-19. Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress president of Sonia Gandhi, said that "due to the coronavirus, the safety of doctors is very important, for which I donated PPE kits to the GIPMER. I have also provided ration to the needy."

The donation of PPE kits to doctors coincided with Vadra's birthday today. "Received with thanks, sixty (60) PPE kits donated by Mr. Robert," said the GIPMER in a statement.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 14,792, including 12,289 active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far, 2,014 patients have either been cured or discharged while 488 deaths have been recorded in the country, added the ministry. (ANI)

